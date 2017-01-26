I Knew Nana Addo Will Win- Daddy Lumba

Daddy Lumba

Renowned highlife musician Charles Kojo Fosu, popularly called Daddy Lumba, has stated that he knew President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will win the 2016 general elections.

He said the National Democratic Congress (NDC) lost the 2016 election because Ghanaians were fed up with its harsh economic policies.

Speaking on Abusua FM’s Abusua Nkommo hosted by Kwame Adinkrah, the veteran musician indicated that the New Patriotic (NPP) government has good policies that can revive the sinking economy when implemented, adding that he has hope in President Akufo-Addo’s leadership.

Daddy Lumba also called on Ghanaians to live in harmony with one another in order to help the government to push the country forward.

Again, he called on the government to implement policies that would push the entertainment and creative arts industry.

The hiplife artiste expressed appreciation to Ghanaians for praying for him when he was sick.