KMA Trains 60 Drivers For Adehyie Buses

The ‘Adeyie’ Buses nicely parked at the STC Yard at Oforikrom in Kumasi when DAILY GUIDE visited the place on Friday

THE KUMASI Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) has vehemently debunked reports that it has abandoned the ‘Adehyie’ Bus Transit project.

The assembly has described the wild reports that 60 buses sent to Kumasi for the project had been abandoned to rot as false. Osei Assibey Antwi, the Kumasi Mayor, contended that those behind the false reports are doing so because of partisan politics.

According to him, the bus transit project is one of the best things ever to happen to the city as it would boost movement and businesses.

The KMA boss said contrary to reports that the bus transit project had been abandoned; the KMA had done enough on the project.

The buses are part of the Ayalolo buses operating in Accra which have been facing liquidity challenges.

He disclosed that 60 drivers have so far been shortlisted for a training course in Accra after a thorough interview by the assembly, recently.

Osei Assibey Antwi said three buses have commenced a pilot exercise on the Kumasi to Ejisu highway, and it has so far been successful.

He disclosed that the assembly has also requested for additional ten drivers, including five female drivers, to start a pilot exercise on other routes.

Osei Assibey also said the assembly is working assiduously to construct a depot and a workshop the Adehyie Bus Transit project soon.

He disclosed that the 60 buses that were sent to Kumasi were being kept properly at the STC Yard at Oforikrom and were in good state.

The Kumasi Mayor expressed worry about the decision of some faceless people to peddle lies on social media, suggesting that the buses had been abandoned to rot.

According to Osei Assibey, he is determined and focus to help develop Kumasi into a modern city and so no amount of blatant lies could distract him.

Some faceless people, who are obviously opponents of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government, had lied that the 60 Adehyie Buses had been abandoned.

These people intentionally filmed the buses from behind the STC Yard at Oforikrom, where there is a lot of weed, to suggest the buses had been abandoned.

The ‘propaganda’ video was circulated across social media networks last week to dent the positive image of the Nana Akufo-Addo’s led NPP administration.

In response, the Kumasi Mayor organized media personnel to visit the STC Yard on Friday. The fleet of buses was in good shape during the visit.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi