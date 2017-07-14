KMA Settles Kotoko Medical Bills

Osei Assibey Antwi

THE KUMASI Metropolitan Assembly (KMA), headed by Osei Assibey Antwi, is to take care of the medical bills of injured Kotoko players and technical staff.

The Assembly has already presented GH¢ 5,000 to the Kotoko management as part-payment of the medical bills.

The Ashanti Regional Coordinating Council (RCC), headed by Simon Osei Mensah, has also pledged its support in taking care of the medical bills.

To authenticate their pledge, the RCC also donated GH¢ 5,000 to the Porcupine Warriors to help settle the cost of taking care of the injured.

Ashanti Regional Minister, Simon Osei Mensah, who rushed to KATH, where the players are responding to treatment, prayed for the injured.

Accident

The Kotoko team’s bus got rammed into a parked truck at Nkawkaw on the Kumasi-Accra highway, resulting in two deaths and serious injuries.

The dead persons include Kotoko’s equipment officer, Thomas Asare and one person, who was said to be repairing the faulty truck at the time of the crash.

The Kotoko playing body was returning to Kumasi after honoring a league game in Accra when they sadly got involved in the fatal crash, Wednesday night.