KMA Plants 70,000 Trees

Nana Dwomoh Sarpong planting a tree whilst Kumasi Mayor, Osei Assibey and other dignitaries look on

THE HOPES of Kumasi returning to its glorious days when the city was referred to as the ‘Garden City of West Africa’, has seen a significant boost.

The Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) intends to plant 70,000 different species of trees at vantage parts of the city from now to December.

The tree planting programme, dubbed ‘Me and My Tree Project’ is being done by the KMA in conjunction with Friends of Rivers and Water Bodies, an NGO.

The Nhyiaeso sub-metro, particularly Atasemanso, has been selected for the pilot tree planting exercise.

The exercise started on Saturday with the planting of about 1,500 different tree species at river banks, wetlands and roadsides at Atasemanso.

The event was graced by the Kumasi Mayor, Osei Assibey Antwi, Nhyiaeso MP, Kennedy Kankam, Atasemansohene, Nana Owusu Berimma, among others.

Osei Assibey indicated that he is determined to work assiduously to help Kumasi reclaim its ‘Garden City of West Africa’ status once again.

He therefore urged the people to patronize the project, urging residents to own and cater for the planted trees so as to ensure their growth.

Hon. Kennedy Kankam enumerated the immense benefits of trees to mankind and applauded the KMA and the NGO for the bold initiative.

Nana Dwomoh Sarpong, President, Friends of Rivers and Water Bodies, warned that the absence of trees poses a great threat to man’s survival on earth.

He therefore entreated residents of Kumasi to actively support the tree planting project to make the city beautiful.

Nana Owusu Berimma III, the Atasemanhene, assured that he would lead the crusade in his community to help make the project a success.

Nana Yaw Wiredu, the Environmental Sub-Committee Convener at the KMA and other officials of the assembly, were present at the exercise.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi