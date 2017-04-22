KMA Owe Contractor GH¢60 Million

Osei Assibey Antwi, KMA Boss

The Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) owes J. Stanley Owusu Group, which operates the Oti Landfill site, a whopping GH¢60 million.

Francis Marshall of J. Stanley Owusu Group, said that KMA’s failure to pay the company for nine years had negatively affected its operations.

He said some of the creditors of the company such as GT Bank and GOIL have dragged the company to court over the debt, saying “we are cash-strapped.”

Mr. Marshall, who was almost in tears while speaking, appealed passionately to the new Chief Executive of KMA, Osei Assibey Antwi, to settle the debt.

According to him, his outfit was facing financial difficulties as a result of KMA’s inability to make payment over the past nine years.

This came to light when Hon. Osei Assibey, who has hit the ground running, stormed Oti Landfill site to obtain first-hand information at the facility.

The Kumasi Mayor, who was accompanied by top officials such as Abraham Boadi aka ‘Opooman, Presiding Member of KMA and Nana Yaw Owiredu, among others, said his unannounced visit was aimed at addressing the numerous challenges.

From I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi