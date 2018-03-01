 KMA Makes History …With Sports Policy

The Kumasi Mayor, Osei Assibey Antwi, presenting jerseys and football to some colts club owners in Kumasi

THE KUMASI Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) has made history by becoming the first assembly in the country to introduce its own sports policy.

Christened as ‘Youth and Sports Development Committee’, the initiative is the brainchild of the current Kumasi Mayor, Osei Assibey Antwi, which was launched at the Jubilee Park, Kumasi recently.

The Youth and Sports Development Committee is geared towards improving all sporting activities in the Kumasi Metropolis, within a short time.

The KMA used the historic occasion to present a set of jerseys and footballs to a huge number of selected schools and colts teams in Kumasi.

The Kumasi Mayor, Osei Assibey Antwi, in his remarks, said the Youth and Sports Development Sub-Committee has come to stay.

He explained that the new programme is aimed at unearthing fresh talents among the various sporting disciplines who would be trained to become stars.

According to him, sporting activities can instill discipline in the youth, which can go a long way to help accelerate the development of the country.

The Ashanti Regional Minister, Simon Osei Mensah, said sports can boost the health and physical status of the human body so people should patronize it.

Kojo Baah Agyeman, the Board Chairman of National Sports Authority, praised KMA for being the first assembly to introduce a sports policy.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi