KMA Bans Construction Works At K’si Central Market

The old Kumasi Central Market

THE KUMASI Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) has banned the construction of buildings by private individuals within the landscape of the Kumasi Central Market.

The immediate ban is among plans instituted by the Assembly to help make the second phase of the Kejetia/Central Market project successful.

The KMA doesn’t want a situation where private people will cause distraction to the contractor when the second phase of the project takes off.

Kumasi Mayor, Osei Assibey Antwi, said until the contractor comes clear with the project boundaries, no private contractor can work on a project at the market.

The first phase of the Kejetia/Central Market project is almost completed and plans are far advanced for the Brazilian contractor to start the second phase.

Scores of traders at the central market will be relocated to Kejetia before the second phase of the massive project will kick-start, DAILY GUIDE has gathered.

Mr. Osei Assibey Antwi told DAILY GUIDE that there was the possibility of private developers creating problems for the contractor if not checked.

In this regard, he announced that the Assembly had placed a ban on all building projects that are taking place at the central market with immediate effect.

According to him, the strict ban would be lifted only after the Brazilian contractor had earmarked the size of the land that the second phase would cover.

The Kumasi Mayor therefore entreated developers to fully comply with the latest order; he warned that offenders would not be spared by the Assembly.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi