Kluivert Jnr Gets Holland Call Up

Justin Kluivert

New Netherlands coach, Ronald Koeman, has included Justin Kluivert, the son of Dutch legend Patrick Kluivert, in his 33-man preliminary squad for the friendlies against England and Portugal.

Kluivert, 18, who plays for Ajax, was one of the seven players given a first call-up by former Southampton and Everton boss, Koeman.

Atlanta defender, Hans Hateboer, Brugge midfielder, Ruud Vormer and AZ goalkeeper, Marco Bizot, are among the other newcomers in Koeman’s selection.

Manchester United’s Daley is also included as Koeman prepares to face England in Amsterdam on March 23, with the game against Portugal taking place in Geneva three days later.