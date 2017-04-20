Klikor Residents Get Free Medical Screening

A scene from the screening

Community Enhancement Foundation, a non-governmental organisation (NGO), in partnership with the Ketu South Directorate of the Ghana Health Service (GHS), has organised a one day free medical screening at Klikor in the Volta Region.

Over 300 residents who were screened for various ailments, including malaria, hepatitis B, blood pressure, rheumatism, arthritis, liver and kidney diseases were each presented with insecticide treated mosquito nets.

Residents who were diagnosed with various diseases were given the appropriate medications, while those who reported with joint problems were given deep tissue massage.

The President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Community Enhancement Foundation, Caroline Kudah-Parker, stated that the aim of the exercise was to educate beneficiaries on the need to take their health seriously.

She, therefore, challenged them to heed all the advice given them by the health professionals and expressed her foundation’s readiness to extend the exercise to all other communities in the Ketu South Municipality.

The officer in-charge of the Klikor Health Post, Gbadago, indicated that a lot of medical conditions could be averted among the citizenry if they frequently visited medical facilities to check their health status instead of waiting until they are indisposed.