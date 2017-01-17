Kisa Gbekle Gives To Children

Kisa Gbekle presenting the items

Actress Kisa Gbekle as part of her birthday celebration on Monday donated items worth thousands of Ghana cedis to the children at the Paediatric Unit of the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra.

She was accompanied by some friends in the movie industry, including Daniel Edah, producer of ‘In April’ movie, who together with her shared some of the donated items like biscuits and drinks to the children at the ward. She was joined by some of the children at two of the wards to cut her two different birthday cakes.

It is the second time the ‘Thank God It’s Friday’ actress and producer has donated to the children’s ward of the hospital. The first time was a year ago when she celebrated her birthday.

Many had thought she would be throwing a party to have fun with friends this year, but she didn’t. Rather, she decided to go back to the hospital.

Kisa is currently one of Ghana’s fast rising actresses. From a humble beginning in Ghana’s movie industry, she is one of the few youngsters who managed to cross over into Nigeria’s Nollywood movie industry.

She actually started career as a musician but ended up acting. She featured in the TV series; ‘The Miser’ and other movies such as ‘Accra Runs’, ‘Accra Hustlers’, ‘Stand By Me’, ‘8PM’ and others. She recently produced the movie titled ‘Thank God It’s Friday’.

The beautiful actress was last in the news over comments that she won’t settle down with a handsome guy because “handsome guys are womanisers.”

By Francis Addo (Twitter: @fdee50 Email: fdee500@yahoo.com)