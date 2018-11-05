Kings And Queens Of Bad Breath On Parade!

After a vigorous campaign in 2016, the Ghanaian electorate gave President Nana Dee and those riding on the Elephant a four-year mandate to run the affairs of the country. They are so far doing a good job; but things could be better.

The Nana Dee government is doing its best to fulfill its manifesto promises. Prominent among them are various social interventions, such as Free SHS, reduction in electricity tariffs and nurses and teacher trainee allowances, to help alleviate the suffering of the masses. As to whether the social interventions are achieving the desired outcomes is for the electorate to say on December 7, 2020.

December 7, 2020 is gradually approaching and the electorate waits anxiously to see if the main opposition party has any better alternatives for the populace. But it is becoming obvious that the eagle-headed Umbrella is likely to disappoint in that regard.

Did I hear you ask why? I’m surprised you asked, but I will soon clear the fogs in your medulla.

I’m sure you know that the Umbrella just elected its National Women’s Organizer and National Youth Organizer. I won’t bother you with details of the blatant votes buying on display because it was expected. But the vote-buying episode tells us that many members of Zu-za have looted enough from the state treasury to last them three life times.

Sorry for the little digression! In line with the party’s tradition, kings and queens of bad breath are being paraded for the 2020 campaign. The party did not disappoint when they elected two very foul-mouthed persons as National Women’s Organizer and National Youth Organizer. With either General Ntontom or ‘The Bull’ as General Secretary, the three will most likely unleash the deadliest verbal ammunitions ever witnessed in the country’s political life.

Mr National Youth Organizer is a bloke who has many rotten teeth. His mouth exudes so much bad breath that no one wants to sit closer to him during political discussions on radio. Anyone who has ever listened to him on radio would attest to the fact that he is a very sharp-teethed baby.

Madam National Women’s Organizer was a deputy minister in the erstwhile Zu-za government. But her claim to fame was the “sexy old fool” comment she directed at the then Candidate Nana Dee. Being so desperate for power, I shudder to imagine the verbal bombs she would unleash in the heat of the next campaign.

She has learnt very well from her predecessors. Ama Chavez passed the baton to Anita Tyson, who in turn passed it on to her.

Frankly, I wish I could call her lady, but I can’t. I can’t because she is anything but a lady. Undoubtedly, she is the ‘Queen of Bad Breath’ in the country at the moment.

As for General Ntontom and The Bull, the word ‘shame’ does not exist in their lexicon. Almost all their teeth are rotten, yet they shamelessly advertise them on national television. Their mouths exude so much bad breath that one tends to wonder if their teeth have ever been brushed.

Former President Ogwanfunu himself is a great contender for the ‘King of Bad Breath’ title. His compatriots have endured his bad breath from his days as vice-president. His ‘balony’ comment easily comes to mind. Not forgetting the ‘useless lamentations’ outburst when the suffering masses complained about his corrupt and incompetent government. The last straw was the ‘dead-goat’ comment.

Many were those who thought losing the 2016 polls would make him revise his notes. But how wrong they were. The man’s mouth is as stinking as before.

He now calls the electorate ‘foolish’ and ‘naive’ for voting his corrupt government out of power. The continuous lamentations that the electorate ignorantly voted President Nana Dee and the Great Elephant into office is an insult to the intelligence of the electorate. He does not even credit the electorate with a modicum of intelligence.

If only he and his ilk will listen to good counsel and see a good dentist for their rotten teeth to be extracted, to save our noses the stinking breath. But I doubt if ‘dead-goats’ will have the ears to listen!

See you next week for another interesting konkonsa, Deo volente!

By Agya Kwaku Ogboro