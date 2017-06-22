King Ayisoba Rocks B-Sides Festival in Switzerland

King Ayisoba

King Ayisoba, one of Ghana’s outstanding contemporary traditional musicians, last week thrilled music fans with fantastic live performance at the just-ended B-Sides Festival in Switzerland.

This year’s festival attracted musicians from across the globe who entertained their audience with their rich collection of both continental African music and contemporary western songs.

King Ayisoba, who charmed fans with his creative skills, stagecraft and style of performance, performed with his Kologo Band and their combination was really superb as they delighted patrons with an electrifying performance.

He performed several of his hit songs at the festival and enjoyed a good response from music fans. He really gave a good account of himself on stage.

King Ayisoba rocked the stage alongside other some international artistes such as Silberman from Switzerland, Jeremy Wade from the UK, Moon Duo from the USA, No Body Ready from Switzerland, Ata Kak from Ghana, among others.

Ayisoba in 2007 set a record as the first and only traditional artiste to win the overall top award at the Ghana Music Awards. He won the song of the year and traditional song of the year awards.

He has also collaborated with Becca, Shegee and many other artistes and some of his hit songs are ‘Obiara Eni Begye’, ‘Fa Mi Sika Mami’, ‘Oko Agyae Mi’, ‘Modern Ghanaians’ and ‘Champion No Easy.’