King Ayisoba Holds Concert In Accra

King Ayisoba

King Ayisoba, one of Ghana’s outstanding contemporary traditional musicians, is set to host the third edition of his annual musical concert dubbed ‘Batakari Night’ at the Alliance Française-Accra on Saturday, January 28.

This year’s ‘Batakari Night’ will feature some of Ghana’s finest artistes such as Kwaw Kese, Yaa Pono, Atongo and Zea (from Holland) with whom King Ayisoba has worked extensively.

King Ayisoba has promised to make this year’s edition better and exciting, adding that the night will not be an ordinary one, but historic.

The concert is aimed at promoting the northern Ghanaian smock, also known as ‘fugu’, will also feature an exhibition and sale of ‘Batakari’ and other traditional items from northern Ghana.

The night is a night of fantastic music, performances and a market place for some of the finest ‘batakaris’ ever made.

The ‘Batakari Night’ is an initiative of King Ayisoba and Pidgen Music, and is supported by Alliance Française-Accra.

By George Clifford Owusu