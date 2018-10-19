Kiku Produce Stars For Ghana 

Bonsu, Country Manager, Kiku Shelter for Children

KIKU SHELTER for Children at Ekyem, in the Ejisu Municipality, has developed a nice-looking football pitch at its premises.

The park had been developed by management of the home to give a platform to children, who have interest in football, to train.

The sublime looking park is located right at the forecourt of the beautiful home, which was established on March 22, 2015.

Kiku Kinderhaus Foundation, a popular non-governmental organization (NGO) in Germany, established the home at Ekyem.

The home provides a safe shelter for victims of child trafficking, child abuse, missing children and children in need of shelter.

Eric Bonsu, the Country Director of Kiku Shelter for Children at Ekyem, said the park was constructed to entertain the children.

He also said the park is intended to offer a golden platform for children, sent to the home, who have football talents, to develop their talents.

According to him, the park had been very useful as most of the children, notably the males, usually train in football on a daily basis.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr.,Kumasi