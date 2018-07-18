Kidi, Others Rock Ghana Party In The Park In London

Kidi

Patrons of this year’s ‘Ghana Party In The Park’, which was held in London on Saturday, were treated to great performances from some of Ghana’s finest artistes.

‘Ghana Party In The Park’ is recognised as the biggest African event marking the climax of the entertainment season for the African communities in the UK.

It is a family fun day celebration which serves as a platform for over 10,000 Ghanaians and other African nationals to network and sell the rich Ghanaian culture to the rest of the world.

The show witnessed spirited live performances from artistes such as Kidi, Bisa K Dei, Mr Eazi, Kuami Eugene, among others.

An ecstatic crowd, made up of hundreds of hiplife music lovers, thronged the venue to participate in the event. It was a huge party and music fans boogied amid loud cheers and applause.

All the artistes who performed at the event were dynamic on stage. They thrilled their various fans to their satisfaction.

The performance of Kuami Eugene and Kidi on stage attracted the attention of all the music fans present, especially the ladies, who remained on their feet dancing.

Kuami Eugene and Kidi also put up spirited performances, performing back-to-back of their hit songs.

Some of the activities held at the event include cultural dancers, food, music performances, fashion show, among others.