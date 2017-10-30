‘Kevin Tackie Is Not Ga Mantse’

Dr. Kevin Tackie

NII YAOTE Oto Ga II – believed to be the Dzasetse of the Ga Paramountcy, has indicated that Dr. Kevin Tackie is not the legitimate King or Mantse of the Ga State.

The Dzasetse disclosed this when he was addressing the media on Friday in Accra in relation to some recent “provocative happenings” in the Ga State, including the installation of Dr. Kevin Tackie as the new Ga Mantse.

Dr. Kevin Tackie, whose stool name is Dr King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, was enstooled on Friday, October 20, 2017, as the new king of the Ga State, and the area has experienced increased tension following his installation, which has made the Ga State a classic example of ‘one land, two lords.’

This is because King Tackie Adama Latse II, known in private life as George Tackie Abia, is still considered by a section of the Ga State as the ‘authentic’ Ga Mantse.

King Tackie Adama Latse II was elected in 2011 “by the appropriate authorities” as Ga Mantse, from one of the four ruling houses of the Ga Paramountcy.

After satisfying itself about the legitimacy of King Tackie Adama Latse II as the Ga Mantse, the National House of Chiefs accepted him into office and registered him on April 24, 2017, the Dzasetse explained.

According to him, Dr. Kevin Tackie is not and should not be viewed as the Ga Mantse.

He noted that the only Ga Mantse recognized by the Ga Paramountcy is King Tackie Adama Latse II.

According to Nii Yaote Oto Ga II, Dr. Kevin Tackie’s application for the position of Ga Mantse was rejected in 2010.

The Dzasetse accused the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) of constantly interfering with the installation of a Ga Mantse whenever it comes to power.

“…..it appears that the NPP at any time it assumes power in Ghana, interferes with the installation of a Ga Mantse and determines who should be the Ga Mantse,” he observed.

“We recall with pain and dismay, the installation of the late Dr. Jo Blankson as Ga Mantse under His Excellency President Kufuor’s administration, with armour cars, mobile missile launchers, water canons and teeming armed policemen who invaded Ga Mashie to have Dr. Jo Blankson installed,” the Dzasetse recounted.

He also accused the current Greater Accra Regional Minister, a Member of the Council of State, the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Ishmael Ashietey, Adjiri-Blankson and David Asante-Apeatu respectively, of offering protection to Dr. Kevin Tackie and his supposed collaborators, thereby meddling in the affairs of the Ga Paramountcy.

BY Melvin Tarlue