Kenya Election: Kenyatta Re-Elected In Disputed Poll

Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta has been declared winner of a controversial re-run of the presidential election.

He won 98% of the vote with turnout at just under 39% – less than half that recorded in August’s vote, according to the election commission.

The opposition leader, Raila Odinga, pulled out of the re-run and urged his supporters to boycott it.

Mr Kenyatta was also declared the winner in the August vote, which was annulled because of “irregularities”.

The unprecedented decision from the Supreme Court cancelling the result did not attribute any blame to President Kenyatta’s party or campaign.

The re-run was suspended in 25 constituencies which are all opposition strongholds amid security fears. The commission said those results would not affect the final outcome so it could proceed with its announcement.

Commission chairman Wafula Chebukati described the latest vote as “free, fair and credible”.

Kenya’s opposition now has seven days to mount a legal challenge, and Mr Odinga says he will make an announcement on Tuesday.

Mr Kenyatta, who is now set to serve a second term, said if the new results were challenged in the courts he would accept the outcome.

Appealing for calm he said “your neighbour will remain your neighbour despite the political outcomes”.

About 50 people are reported to have died in violence since Mr Kenyatta was declared the winner in August’s election.

Mr Odinga had wanted the repeat ballot to be held at a later date, but a bid to delay the election re-run fell apart after only two of seven Supreme Court judges attended a hearing last week.

