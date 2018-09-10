Kenya Defeat, A Wake-Up Call…Kwadwo Asamoah

Black Stars midfielder, Kwadwo Asamoah stated in plain terms that Ghana must take serious lessons from the 0-1 Kenya stunner.

Ghana bowed 0-1 to less fancied side, Kenya, in their second Group F Africa Cup of Nations qualifier on Saturday; and to Asamoah, lessons from the Nairobi debacle will ensure the Stars make an eight streak AFCON appearance.

The Inter man started from the bench to play his first game for Ghana since 2014.

He said after the game “We played so well and had a lot of chances with which we could have won the game but we couldn’t make it.”

“This is a wake-up call for us and know that now in football there is no country you can beat easily.

“The outcome of the game will also motivate us to improve going into our next game.”

Ghana remains top of Group F after Ethiopia posted a 1-0 win over Sierra Leone in Addis Ababa yesterday.

Meanwhile, Black Stars coach, Kwasi Appiah, has bemoaned the team’s chances saying, “We had a lot of chances but it’s just unfortunate we couldn’t utilize any,” Appiah said. “I believe Kenya did well but we could have done better with the chances we had. We should have at least converted them.”

Ghana will host Sierra Leone in October.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum