Kenya Airways Celebrates 40 Years In Operations

Mbuvi Ngunze

Kenya Airways on Sunday, January 22, 2017 marked its 40th anniversary since it was incorporated in 1977.

From humble beginnings Kenya Airways has grown to become a leading player in Africa connecting the region to the World and the World to Africa through its hub in Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA), Nairobi.

The airline launched its inaugural flight on 4th February, two weeks after the company was incorporated on 22nd January 1977.

Over the last four decades, Kenya Airways has emerged as an important economic drive in Kenya and the region as a whole.

“Today, Kenya Airways connects directly from Nairobi to more than 54 destinations in four continents, with a fleet of 36 aircraft from the initial four. It has been an interesting journey and we believe our best years are ahead,” said Kenya Airways’ Managing Director and Chief Executive Mbuvi Ngunze.

He was speaking during the celebrations held at JKIA Terminal 1A with customers and partners.

Mr Mbuvi said Kenya Airways’ growth has been characterized by a strategic network expansion focusing on Africa, fleet modernization, and high quality service among other facets of development.

Beyond Kenya, he said that the growth and economic transformation of the region and African continent is largely tied to success of Kenya Airways, owing to its pivotal role in promoting trade, cultural exchanges to enable an exchange of ideas, as well as promoting peaceful co-existence among people of different beliefs and cultural backgrounds.

He noted that the journey was made possible by the tremendous support from staff, guests, partners and shareholders.

As part of the celebrations, Kenya Airways had launched a sales campaign offering customers up to 40 percent discounts on tickets to various destinations across its network.

The offer also includes a special US$ 1977 price for its business class tickets to Europe; Paris, London and Amsterdam.

A Business Desk report