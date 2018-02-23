Kenpong Mourns Super OD

Kennedy Agyepong

Former Asante Kotoko Board member and business contractor, Kennedy Agyepong (Kenpong) has extended gross sympathy to the family of celebrated actor, Asonaba Kwaku Darko (Super OD), who passed on a few days ago at a prime age of 84.

The seasoned actor, until his death, was the Protocol Officer in charge of invoices at Kenpong Group of companies.

And recounting how he crossed the path of the actor, Kenpong said “We have lost a gem as far as comedy is concerned, he was naturally humorous; cracks jokes a lot. We met in 1997, and he has been working with me since 1999.

“He is such a dedicated worker, time conscious and principled. He was a good man and at a point lived close to me. It’s my prayer that God will console his family.”

The Swedru-based actor left behind a wife, Mary Nyarko and 13 children.

Meanwhile, the widow has said the one-week observance would be held on March 2.

From The Sports Desk