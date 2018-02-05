Kenpong Is A Millionaire Labourer… JJ Rawlings

Rawlings. INSET: Kenpong

Ex president John Rawlings has tagged business contractor Kennedy Agyepong (Kenpong) as a millionaire labourer.

The tough talking statesman indicated that Kenpong’s strive for excellence in his field of endeavor merits the accolade.

He said the former Asante Kotoko Board Member has rising through the ranks the hard way which deserves due recognition.

According to Rawlings, notwithstanding the maligning from some quarters, the businessman has stood the test of time and has accordingly urged boxing world title prospect- Isaac Dogboe to follow suit.

And like the biblical go to the ant and study his ways, the former president has told the young boxer to walk in the footsteps of Kenpong as he strives to get to the top saying, “Do you know this gentleman? I call him the millionaire laborer.”

He added “He has set records that even machines couldn’t set. He rides on Okada (Motor bike) when he wants things done on time, that is the nature of this man, but we collapse him out of selfishness and greed.

“But somehow he is not deterred and I am glad the president knows about him,” Rawlings said when Team Dogboe called on him at his Ridge residence recently.

And as Dogboe prepares for his next bout in the United States of America in few months, Rawlings has charged him to remain focused.

Present at the meeting were Professor Azumah Nelson, Paul Dogboe, trainer and father of the boxer and Robon Dodoo, GBA Vice President.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum