Kennedy Faces Public ‘Trial’

Kennedy Agyapong

The Member of Parliament for Asin Central Constituency in the Central Region, Kennedy Agyapong will on Tuesday July 3, 2018 appear before the Privileges Committee of Parliament over his alleged contemptuous comments against Parliament and the Majority Leader, Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu.

This was after the Committee had established that the controversial MP has a case to answer after he was referred to it by Joseph Osei-Owusu, following a motion moved by Minority Chief Whip, Alhaji Muntaka Mubarak.

Ahaji Muntaka said he had an audio and video in which Mr. Agyapong referred to the House as a cheap and useless assembly.

Mr. Agyapong is also reported to have described Parliament as “useless” for maintaining Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsu as its Majority leader.

He appeared before the committee on Tuesday, June 26, 2018 but the meeting was held in camera, hence journalists did not get access to it.

However, a press statement released by the public affairs department of Parliament and signed by the acting Director, Kate Addo indicated that the Privileges Committee will on July 3, 2018 hold a public hearing with the Asin North Constituency MP.

The meeting will provide Mr. Agyapong the opportunity to cross-examine Alhaji Muntaka on the evidence he has on the allegations he made.

Alhaji Muntaka has already appeared before the committee for a pre-hearing meeting on June 26, 2018 where he gave his evidence on his fellow MP.

It was against this evidence that the Privileges Committee concluded that Mr. Agyapong has a case to answer when he appears at the public hearing scheduled at the Committee rooms 1 and 2.

‘Dumb’ Muntaka

Meanwhile, Kennedy Agyapong, says he is unfazed about his invitation to the Privileges Committee of Parliament.

Speaking to journalists in Parliament on the issue, the Assin Central MP expressed his readiness to appear before the Privileges Committee because he has enormous respect for the House.

He, however, took on the Minority Chief Whip and National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament for Asawase, Alhaji Muntaka Mubarak for asking Parliament to haul him before Privileges Committee over the matter.

According to the Assin Central MP, the Minority Chief Whip is a ‘dumb’ MP because he did not listen to the tape very well before asking Parliament to drag him before the Privileges Committee.

He explained that nowhere in his commentary did he attack parliament.

Muntaka To Cooperate

The Minority Chief Whip, Muntaka Mubarak, had also stated his readiness to fully cooperate with the Privileges Committee.

“I have received an invitation from the privileges committee to provide all the evidence so I have already presented all the evidence that I have.”

