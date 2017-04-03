Kenichi Wants Ashgold Job

Kenichi Yastuhashi

Ex-Hearts of Oak charismatic manager Kenichi Yastuhashi, has put in his bid for the Ashgold coach job, according to reports.

The Miners’ job became vacant last Friday after head coach Bashir Hayford tendered in his resignation letter after five seasons during which he won a league title after 19 years drought with the Obuasi-based club.

It is believed that the club’s poor run this season – occupying second place from bottom coupled with management challenges – informed coach Hayford’s decision to lay down his tools.

Currently, coach Yakubu Sherrif Mambo and goalkeeping coach Ben Owu, have taken over as interim managers; but it has come up that a new manager would be announced before the end of April.

The former Hearts trainer now handles Cambodian side Tiger FC, after struggling with Nigerian side which led to his premature exit.

He is credited for reviving keen interest in the domestic league as well as Hearts of Oak in last season’s Ghana Premier League.

Kenichi Yastuhashi, the Japanese trainer, eventually parted ways with the Phobians after a protracted friction between him and his employers.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum