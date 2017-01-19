Ken Ofori Atta Will Fix Ghana’s Economy – Keli Gadzekpo

Ken Ofori Atta (L) with Keli Gadzekpo

Keli Gadzekpo, Co-founder of Databank and long-time friend of finance minister-designate Ken Ofori Atta has said he is confident the finance expert will walk Ghana out of its financial difficulties.

According to him, Mr. Ofori Atta has the strength of character and convictions to take the hard and difficult decisions to stabilise and grow the Ghanaian economy.

Mr Ofori Atta who is not an active politician has been nominated by President Akufo-Addo to head the finance ministry.

He goes to the sector with wealth of experience from the private sector having led the investment bank Databank for many years. He is not known to have worked in the public sector.

Speaking to Nii Arday Clegg on the Morning Starr Thursday, Mr. Gadzekpo said Ghanaians will be impressed with the performance of Mr. Ofori Atta at the end of his service.

“Ghanaians will be happy with the work of Mr. Ken Ofori Atta. Ken Ofori Atta is calm under fire but he knows how to make things work. He is the man for the job.

“He has all it takes to make the nation work, he has the capacity to manage the finances of the nation”.

