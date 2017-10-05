Ken Ashigbey Appointed CEO Of Telecoms Chamber

Ken Ashigbey

The former Managing Director of the Graphic Communications Group Limited, Mr. Kenneth Ashigbey has been appointed as Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Chamber of Telecommunications.

Mr. Ashigbey who recently resigned from Graphic Communications will assume duty on 1 November 2017.

“We welcome Kenneth to the Chamber. With a customer base of more than 19 million unique subscribers in Ghana, the mobile industry continues to change how we communicate. We look forward to working with Ken to deliver a lot more excitement to customers,” Ms. Yolanda Cuba, Chair of the Chamber, said.

Mr. Ashigbey for his part said: “I am honored to be joining the industry at such a time of significant opportunities, despite the progress made. The Chamber will continue to positively impact the lives of Ghanaians by advocating for the right policy, legal and regulatory environment.”

Mr Ashigbey was previously the Chief Technology Officer at the Multimedia Group Ltd. He holds an MBA from the Leicester University and a Bachelor Degree in Electrical Engineering from the KNUST.

The Ghana Chamber of Telecommunication is an industry association and a private initiative by the mobile network operators in Ghana. It is an advocacy institution established to help direct telecommunications policy, legislation and regulation, and pursue research towards the development of telecommunications.

-Starrfmonline