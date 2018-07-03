KBTH Burns Centre Gets Ambulance

Dr Opoku-Ware Amponsah receiving the keys to the ambulance from Rosaria Baldi and Giovanni Favilli

An Italian non-profit organisation involved in emergency responses, Croce Verde DI Soncino-Brescia, has donated an ambulance to the National Reconstructive Plastic Surgery & Burns Centre (NRPSBC) of the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital (KBTH) in Accra.

The donation was facilitated by the Chief Executive Officer of B.BALDI Consultancy, Rosaria Baldi, and Italian Ambassador Giovanni Favilli on behalf of the consul of Italy in Ghana.

Mrs Baldi has, over the years, supported and provided aid in other departments of the hospital in memory of her late husband who was a former patient of the hospital.

Handing over the keys of the ambulance to the centre, Mr Favilli indicated that the donation shows the close ties that exist between the two countries.

“I really hope the ambulance will help make the life of patients easier,” Mr Favilli stated.

Receiving the keys to the ambulance on behalf of the centre, Dr Opoku-Ware Amponsah, Director of NRPSBC, expressed his gratitude to the donors for their kind gesture.

“If you want the memory of your loved ones to be cherished for a long time, why don’t you invest in something that will make an impact on people present?” he asked rhetorically whilst showing his appreciation to the donors.

He observed that the donations such would help sustain emergency healthcare service, pointing out the issue of insufficient financing for burnt cases.

“The Italian embassy provided about 30,000 dollars worth of equipment and medications during the June 3 disaster,” he recalled.

He urged the media and public to be more involved with the health sector in order to bring to light their problems and help solve them.

By Juliana Naki Odonkor