Kayserispor Salute Gyan

Barely a week after putting pen-to-paper for Turkish club Kayserispor, the Club has congratulated the striker on his rise to the position as a doctor for his selfless contribution for humanity.

The Ghanaian all time top scorer (51) over the weekend received an Honorary Doctorate degree from the Alfred Noble University for his achievements for his country and the various clubs he has featured for.

Categorized in two folds- The Alfred Nobel Doctorate on a Golden Plate reserved for persons who have contributed immensely to the development of their countries.

The other one was the Honorary Personality of Exemplary Leadership Award from World International Award and it was in recognition of projects like the construction of a modern day astro turf for Accra Academy, his alma mater, construction of many water bore holes, adoption of hospital wards and payment of medical bills etc.

The Club’s website posted thus “Our footballer Asamoah Gyan received honorary doctorates in three separate universities, named Zaporozhye State Medical University, Ternopil National Economic University and Alfred Nobel University, for helping orphans, bad families and poor living conditions.

“Our footballers made us proud with their helpful personality as well as being a world star. We congratulate our footballer for his charitable personality and his honorary doctorate.”

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum