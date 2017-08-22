Kayayie Trainee Teacher Gets Support For School Fees

Miss Attakora-Manu (in front) with Bariya

A FINAL-year student of the Gambaga College of Education is compelled to work as a head porter in order to raise money to pay her school fees.

Bariya Tiah, 20, who comes from a poor home, usually travels to Kumasi during vacation periods to work as a head porter to support her education.

The teacher-trainee said she makes a maximum of GH¢20 daily in carrying loads at the market and other places.

Bariya also disclosed pathetically that she sleeps with about 30 people in a dilapidated room where each inhabitant is charged GH¢5 daily.

She said pitifully that she pays GH¢1 and GH¢2, respectively, anytime she baths or attends nature’s call at where she stays at Akotialine in Kumasi.

The teacher-trainee made these known when she luckily met Eunice Attakora-Manu, a journalist and founder of VV Foundation, an NGO.

Ms Attakora-Manu, who was in the market to shop, reportedly, engaged the services of Bariya, on that fateful day.

Bariya spoke in fluent English to Ms Attakora-Manu, who became curious. She then probed further and Bariya told her sad story.

The teacher-trainee said she usually raises GH¢1,000 from her Kayayie duties and her mother would also support her a little to pay her school fees.

She said female education is not common in her area and she is determined to break the jinx and climb higher on the education ladder to motivate other girls.

Meanwhile, Ms Attakora-Manu had managed to use her NGO to raise GH¢3,000 on social media to help Bariya to pay her school fees.

She said Bariya would use part of the money for school fees, feeding, project work and outgoing programme, urging other benevolent people to assist her.

Ms Attakora-Manu also took Bariya to her house in Kumasi and gave her cloths and assortment of provisions.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi