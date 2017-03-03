Kayayei Jubilate In Kumasi

Some head porters in Kumasi

There was spontaneous jubilation in Kumasi, the Ashanti Regional capital, yesterday following the presentation of the 2017 budget statement by Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta in Parliament where he highlighted pro-poor policies.

Interestingly, the people, who jubilated excessively in the city, were head porters, popularly known in local parlance as Kayayeis.

The head porters were in high spirits because the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government had abolished market tolls on their trade.

Scores of them were seen jumping and chanting to express their appreciation to the government after the reading of the budget.

Some of the head porters were even seen chanting President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s name on the streets.

Their presence on the busy roads, especially at Adum in the Central Business District (CBD), caused traffic congestion.

Most of them also prayed openly for God’s guidance, protection, long life and blessings on President Akufo-Addo.

National President of the Head Porters Association of Ghana, Adiza Zongo Pioneer, was also in ecstatic mood.

In a brief chat with DAILY GUIDE, she commended President Akufo-Addo for easing the huge burden on the poor kayayei.

According to Adiza, the market tolls had for years consumed a chunk of the daily sales of her people and so they were very grateful to the president.

On behalf of the kayayei, she showered praises on President Akufo-Addo for being an honest leader, urging him to sustain his good works.

In a related development, spare parts dealers in Kumasi, notably Suame Magazine, also jubilated after the reading of the budget yesterday.

They said the president’s decision to abolish duty on imported spare parts would positively impact on their business.

The spare parts dealers therefore showered praises on President Akufo-Addo, giving the assurance that they would support the president to succeed.

From I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi