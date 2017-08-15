KATH Stinks With Corruption

George Ayisi Boateng

Ghana’s High Commissioner to South Africa, George Ayisi Boateng, has indicated that the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) in Kumasi, is infested with corruption beyond imagination.

He alleged that documents covering internal loans that the hospital issued to some staff had been burnt so that those who benefitted from the loans would not pay back.

Mr Ayisi Boateng, who sounded furious, has tasked the newly appointed chief executive officer (CEO) of KATH, Dr. Oheneba Owusu-Danso, to embark on a massive shakeup at the hospital.

He was of the view that several heads should roll in order to save the health facility from the clutches of some corrupt people, “who only think about their wellbeing at the detriment at KATH.”

Mr Ayisi Boateng stated that the hospital’s corruption rate is so high that it cannot be quantified, stressing the need for the CEO to quickly implement new policies to stop the menace.

“The corruption at KATH stinks, my brother,” he said on Kessben Television in Kumasi. “Even documents covering internal loans issued to some staffers of KATH were burnt so they won’t pay back.”

He pointed out that such corrupt practices, if they are allowed to continue, will soon drain the coffers of KATH and collapse it.

He therefore suggested that the proper solution to stop the corruption at KATH “is a massive shakeup in the hospital; and let nobody label it as a witch-hunt when the exercise eventually begins.”

Without mincing words, he accused the immediate-past management of the hospital of being the cause of the myriad problems that have bedeviled KATH in recent years.

According to Mr Ayisi Boateng, the Accident and Emergency Block built by ex-President Kufuor to boost healthcare delivery at the hospital, “Now stinks badly due to poor management style.”

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi