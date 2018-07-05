 KATH Sports Festival Produces Sublime Skills

Dr. Oheneba Owusu Danso, the KATH CEO, presenting the trophy to the winners

THE SOCCER category of this year’s annual Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) Inter Directorate/Unit Sports Festival will go down in history as one of the best in terms of exhibition of raw talents.

Most of the footballers that took part in the one-day competition, displayed sublime football skills, which thrilled the scores of soccer fans that trooped to the venue on Monday to watch the tournament.

Even the KATH CEO, Dr. Oheneba Owusu Danso, was also thrilled about the skills displayed, so he jokingly asked whether the footballers indeed come to work at KATH on a daily basis.

At the end of hostilities, Team C, made up of Supply Chain, Public Health, Internal Audit, Biostatistics, Diagnostics, Social Welfare and Emergency Medicine, topped the league table with 5 points, so they took home a giant trophy.

In the other sporting events, Team B, including Oral Health, Security, Family Medicine, General Administration and ENT, among others, reigned supreme in the sack race category as they won the male and female versions.

The competitors also took part in other sporting disciplines such as table tennis, volley ball, draft and sack race, among others, and the winners were duly honoured.

Addressing journalists, Dr. Oheneba Owusu Danso, said the sports festival is organized annually to help KATH staff exercise their bodies and also to promote team work and cohesion among staff.

He stated that management has decided to improve the competition next year by making lesser known sports also competitive, indicating that he was highly impressed about the skills displayed by the footballers.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi