KATH To Launch Endowment Fund

The Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) has announced the decision to launch an endowment fund to get individuals and corporate organisations to provide financial support to replace ageing equipment at the referral facility.

Dr Oheneba Owusu Danso, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of KATH, put the amount required to replace old equipment and procure additional ones for efficient operation at GH¢60 million.

He told journalists during an end-of-year interaction that the hospital’s equipment need had already been assessed and categorised.

Dr Owusu Danso stated that the facility, the major referral point for the northern sector, Western, Brong-Ahafo, parts of the Central and Eastern Regions, required urgent upgrading of its equipment and facilities to meet the increasing demand for its services.

He hinted of computerisation of the billing system of the hospital and said the benefits would be of immense benefit to patients.

It would significantly help to reduce pilfering and other financial malfeasance at the facility.

Dr Owusu Danso complained about congestion at the facility and said this has become a huge challenge, something unhelpful to the smooth delivery of quality healthcare.

He invited the media to intensify its advocacy to get the maternal and child health block which has been under construction since 1974 completed to create enough space and end the congestion.

Dr Owusu Danso applauded the media and First Lady Mrs Rebecca Akufo-Addo for their role in getting a new block built for the maternal and child ward.

