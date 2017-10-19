KATH Lacks Lung Machines

The Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) is in dire need of mechanical ventilators, also known as lung machines, to save precious human lives.

The machines are used to support patients who are suffering from breathing deformities so that they would not die.

KATH’s Intensive Care Unit at the Department of Medicine crucially needs six of the machines to enable them to cater for patients properly.

But the department only has just one of the machines presently, and so they are appealing to benevolent organisations and individuals to support them.

Prof Ohene Opare-Sem, Consultant Physician at KATH, made these known during an interview with the DAILY GUIDE when Unique Royal Club, a social club in Kumasi, donated one of the machines at a cost of GH¢400,000 to KATH during a short ceremony.

By the donation, patients with breathing challenges who visit KATH for medical care can now be properly taken care of by medical personnel.

Nyaaba-Aweeba Azongo, an executive member of Unique Social Club, stated that his club responded positively to KATH’s appeal for support.

He stated that his outfit had supported most of the medical institutions in Kumasi in the past, and now is the turn of KATH.

Mr Nyaaba-Aweeba appealed to other benevolent organisations and individuals to come to the aid of KATH so they can continue to save lives.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi