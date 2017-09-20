KATH Gets 40 Doctors

Dr. Oheneba Owusu Danso. KATH CEO

The gap created by the exit of 150 house officers at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) in Kumasi has been narrowed.

This news follows an action taken by management to recruit 40 doctors to support other officers to provide healthcare.

The hospital is hopeful that the entire doctors’ deficit would be addressed by October 1, 2017 as KATH is expecting 130 house officers on that day.

The Public Relations Officer (PRO) of KATH, Kwame Frimpong, explained that management values human lives, hence has taken “this appropriate action”.

He added that 26 out of the 40 recruited doctors would be paid by KATH with its own resources, and the move is to ensure quality and constant delivery.

Shock

Residents of Kumasi and other parts of Ghana last week received shocking news of KATH losing 150 house officers at a-go.

It came to light that the 150 house officers had completed their one-year practice at KATH and they were supposed to continue elsewhere.

Ideally, the 150 house officers were supposed be replaced by their other colleagues even before they leave in order not to create a gap.

But a delay in their financial clearance resulted in the 150 house officers leaving, whilst the ones to replace them were not in.

Good News

Mr Frimpong indicated that management realised that the exit of the 150 house officers could create a huge problem regarding proper healthcare delivery.

In this regard, he said management, with the approval of the Ministry of Health (MOH), retained 14 of the 150 house officers who would stay at KATH for a year.

According to him, management also realised that the 14 doctors were not enough to narrow the gap created, so KATH temporarily recruited 26 more doctors.

Mr Frimpong stated that the doctor deficit quandary at KATH would be a thing of the past by October 1 this year, as 130 house officers would arrive at KATH.

He disclosed that the 26 recruited doctors would leave when the 130 new house officers arrive at the place to work for one year.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi