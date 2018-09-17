Kate Is GNPC Ghana’s Fastest   

Kate (in crown of leaves) receiving her silverware from Fuseini Bawa, Ghana Athletics Association boss

Kate Agyeman (11:47) demonstrated a spirited performance to win this year’s (Ladies Seniors) GNPC Ghana’s Fastest Human final in Kumasi over the weekend.

In the male seniors category, pre-race favorite, Edwin Gadayi slipped in his blocks and failed to advance from the heats with Shadrach Oduro Mensah (10:43) from the Prisons Service emerging tops in the men’s division.

UCC’s Latifa Ali, (11.56) trailed Kate with Mary Boakye , Ashanti (11.70), following.

Osei Kofi John, Western with 10.74, finished second, while Raymond French, Western with 10.78 followed in the third position.

The well attended event, under floodlight produced winner in Boye Rhoda, Katamanso Primary (Greater Accra) with the time of 8.14 in the girls U-10 event, while Mohammed Rafia, Nyohino Presby Sch (Northern) 8.33, and Seidu Hamdia, Ridge B Sch. (Northern) 8.58 followed.

Prince Yeboah, Pankrono R/C Sch. (Ashanti) 7.66, dominated their male counterparts category (60m) with Samuel Twumasi, TI Amass (Ashanti) 7.74 and Abdulai Hafiz, Madina M/A Sch. (Greater Accra) 8.07, placing second and third respectively.

It was Harrison Nkrumah, Nyankyerenase Methodist Sch. (Ashanti) 10.88, who won the boys U-15 segment, while Anita Afrifa, Wewesco JHs (Ashanti) with12.15, finished first in the girls category.

The ladies U-18 category saw Grace Obour, TI Amass (Ashanti) with 11.65 reigns supreme with Iddrisu Musah, MESEC (Western) 10.20; winning the male category.

GNPC Ghana’s Fastest Human founder, Reks Brobby, described the event as a huge success and commended athletes and sponsors (GNPC, Adidas, Indomie Instant Noodles, Moringa King, Pippas Gym, Kryate Lync and Wrenco Printing) for rallying behind the seven-year athletics program.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum