Kate Is GNPC Cape Ghana’s Fastest

Director at the Youth And Sports Ministry, Dr Owusu Ansah(L) in a handshake with Kate. With them are GNPC’s Amofa and the first and second runners-up

Kate Agyeman produced a spirited showing to emerge tops in the Central/ Western regions GNPC Ghana’s Fastest Human sprints meet in Cape Coast on Saturday.

The 2016 overall Ghana’s Fastest Human, made an electronic time of 11.90 seconds to book her ticket for the final scheduled for September.

She was followed by Mary Boakye, Ashanti, 12.07, with Grace Obour, Ashanti, 12.14 grabbing the third position.

A huge turnout characterized the keenly contested event as sprinters from all over Ghana raced for supremacy.

And for her outstanding performance, she took home a certificate, Adidas and Indomie products.

In the U-10 (Girls) 60m category, Abigail Biney ( Amankwatia School, Ashanti) finished first in 8.40, while Nuru Ibrahim ( Aisha Bintu School, Greater) 8.50 and Antwi Martha ( Old Tafo R/C, Ashanti) 8.70 followed.

The U-10 ( Boys) saw Thomas Asumang ( Tapas Primary, Ashanti) 7.50 reigning supreme, with Ben Niako Issac ( Old Tafo R/C, Ashanti) 7.80, placing second.

It was Eric Kenneth Mensah (Methodist Primary, Western) 11.77, who won the U-15 (Boys), while Solomon Oware (Mankesim M/A School), 11.96, finished second.

Abiba Konamah (Nsuatre School )13.13, dominated the girls U-15 category with Irene Mensah ( Eben Methodist) 13.18 finishing second.

Iddrisu Musah ( Messec Reg) 10.79 grabbed the first spot in the boys U-18.

Edwin Gadayi (Ashanti) recorded 10.45 to win the male seniors event with Helena Sarfo ( Nyankere School),13.51 winning the girls U-18 category.

Founder, Ghana’s Fastest Human, Reks Brobby described the Cape Coast meet as successful saying, “It’s been awesome, the kind of talent displayed was amazing, the level of competition was encouraging; can’t wait for the finals in September.

The Paa Joe Stadium, Kumasi hosts the next edition on June 30th.

The Ghana’s Fastest Human initiative, which is in its sixth year is a seven-year campaign aimed at reviving 100m race in High Schools.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum