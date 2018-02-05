Katamansu Pinkwai Forest Reserve Gone

Some unscrupulous people have been selling land at the Pinkwai Forest Reserve at Katamansu in the Kpone-Katamansu District of the Greater Accra Region to individuals and estate developers to put up structures.

The unidentified people have invaded the historical place to cut down trees in the sacred forest reserve that belongs to the Ga-Dangme people.

Some indigenes of Katamansu believe that unless government and the Ga-Dangme communities intervene to stop the destruction of the forest, it could become extinct soon.

Briefing DAILY GUIDE at the Pinkwai Forest, an elder of the ruling Family of Katamansu, Seth Otu Okley, said a Supreme Court ruling in 1892 bars any individual or groups from putting up buildings there.

He noted that they would put measures in place to preserve the Pinkwai Forest for traditional purposes and warned people to desist from buying land in the forest.

The elder of Katamansu appealed to all Ga-Dangme communities in the Greater Accra Region to rise up and tackle the depletion of the forest reserve.

He therefore tasked the Forestry Commission and Tourism, Culture and Creative Art Ministry to support the preservation of the Pinkwai Forest since posterity would not forgive them if they fail to do so.

Mr Okley called on the state institutions to protect the Pinkwai Forest to boost domestic tourism.

From Vincent Kubi, Katamansu