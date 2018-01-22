Kasoa: Man Locks Up Wife, Son In Hen Coop For A Year

A 38-year-old man, Vincent Antwi, a resident of Kasoa in the Central region has been arrested by the Police for locking up his wife and 12-year-old son in a hen coop for over a year.

The suspect told the police that he suspected his wife had a mental problem hence his action.

A Journalist, Benjamin Amuzu, who is following the case told Fiifi Banson on Anopa Kasapa on Kasapa FM, that the suspect never served his wife and son any good food but fed them with raw gari every week under lock and key in that uncomfortable abode.

According to Amuzu, the treatment meted out to the victims has left both the woman and child psychological and physically affected, as following their release from the hen coop the woman is unable talk and walk, while the 12-year-old boy has been trapped in the body of a four year old, as he’s unable to grow.

The Ofankor District Police Commander, ASP Christopher Darke told Kasapa News that he was shocked to have found out that the suspect had built a fairly nice house and was sleeping in it but chose to throw his wife and son into the hen coop.

He disclosed that both mother and child have been sent to the Police Hospital for medical attention, while the suspect is in the grips of the Domestic Violence and Victim Support Unit (DOVVSU) of the Police Service to assist in investigations.

The incident has left residents in a state of shock as to why someone who’s sound in mind, will be such cruel and mete out dehumanizing treatment to his close family for such a long time.

Source: Kasapafmonline.com