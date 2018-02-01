Kasapreko Receives ISO Certification

Kwasi Okai Mensah, Certification Manager of SGD (left) presenting the certificate to Richard Adjei, Managing Director of Kasapreko(right).

Looking on are the SDG Training Manager and the ISO team of Kasapreko

Kasaperko Company Limited (KCL) has received the ISO22000:2005 Food Safety Management System Certification (FSMS).

The certification was done by Societe General de Surveillance (SGD), an international inspection, verification, testing and certification company.

It was presented to the company at a press conference held at its premises in Accra.

Speaking at the press conference, the Certification Manager of SGS, Kwasi Okai Mensah said Kasapreko can now be rated among elite organisations due to the ISO22000:2005 FSMS certification.

He said the attainment of ISO22000:2005 FSMS certification showed that Kasapreko has an effective system in place.

Briefing the media on the processes that led to the certification, Mr Okai Mensah indicated that the company’s FSMS and processes were subjected to vigorous assessment by experienced SGS auditors from Pakistan and India.

“This did not come easy since Kasaperok’s FSMS processes were subjected to vigorous assessment by very experienced SGD auditors,” he said, adding that that reinforced the company’s willingness and commitment to improving efficiency in line with international standards.

Managing Director of Kasaspreko, Richard Adjei, said that Kasapreko is the only local beverage company in Ghana and the second beverage manufacturing company in the country to receive the ISO certification.

He said even though the company has its local auditors and FSMS team, it was important to audit their processes in order to, among others, improve customer satisfaction.

“The attainment of this certification means that Kasapreko is now better in terms of quality than our competitors in the country,” he said, adding that “consumers of their products should now have stronger confidence in the quality of the products.”

Mr Adjei indicated that the certification would boost the image of the company on the international market, adding that the company would extend its operations to South Africa, Russia and United Kingdom, among others.

By Abigail Owiredu-Boateng