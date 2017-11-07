Karl Brown Lift Happy FM KO

The winners displaying the dummy cheque and the trophy

The maiden edition of the Happy FM-Databank Corporate Knockout(KO) Challenge produced champions in Karl Brown at the Lizzy Sports Complex over the weekend.

They recorded a 4-2 win over their Quick SMS counterparts in the final to lift the ultimate crown in the well attended 32-firm competition.

And for their reward, Team Karl Brown received ¢ 3,000, medals and a giant trophy, while the losing finalists took home ¢ 1,500 and medals.

Baffuor Gyan, brother of Asamoah Gyan(Black Stars captain) led Paradise PAC but succumbed to First Atlantic Bank 2-3 on penalties in the lucky teams games.

Public Relations Executive at Global Media Alliance Broadcasting Company (GMABC) Nii Ogbamey Tetteh in a post-event interview commended the various corporate teams for making the Happy FM Corporate Knockout Challenge a successful one.

He said “The teams, referees and match officials ensured that the Happy FM team executed a free and fair tournament. We look forward to the bigger version of the tournament next year.”

Abraham Kudemor of Paradise PAC won the glittering top scorer trophy after hitting the back of the net eight times.

President of New Edubiase United, Abdul Salam Yakubu, who also has a stake in Tema Steel, was however the toast of fans as he led his side by example, netting 3 goals in their matches, revisiting his heydays which earned him the nickname ‘Sabato’ since his playing style was similar to ex Ghana star Ablade Kumah.

Amidaus Professional’s president, Baba Gedo, who led his charges AKSHAN, and former Ghana League Clubs Association (GHALCA) boss Alhaji Ali Raji, who praised the organizers for mooting the idea and executing it with such level of aptness, were some of the dignitaries who graced the event.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum