Kane Out For 6 Weeks

Tottenham expect Harry Kane to be sidelined until April with lateral ligament damage in his right ankle after the striker had a scan on Wednesday.

The England international hobbled off in the first half of Spurs’ 4-1 win at Bournemouth on Sunday after colliding with goalkeeper Asmir Begovic, and he left the Vitality Stadium on crutches and wearing a protective boot.

Kane’s right ankle was too swollen for a scan on Monday or Tuesday but tests have now revealed the extent of the damage.

The striker will miss Saturday’s FA Cup quarterfinal at Swansea City and the potential top-four decider against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, where Spurs have not won since 1990. He could also miss games against Stoke, Manchester City and Brighton in the Premier League.

The 24-year-old will also miss England’s upcoming friendlies against Netherlands and Italy in a blow to Three Lions boss Gareth Southgate.

The news leaves Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah, who is currently level with Kane on 24 goals, as the favourite to win the Premier League Golden Boot — particularly as Manchester City’s Sergio Aguero, who is on 21, is currently sidelined with a knee injury.