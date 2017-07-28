Kanda Schools End Term With ”Get Into Rugby” Touch Competition

The “Get Into Rugby” (GIR) Development Officers at Kanda Estate Cluster of Schools organised the end of the third term break touch rugby games for the schools.

Four schools participated in the World Rugby “Get Into Rugby” games. The girl’s games ended with Kanda Estate ‘1’ Basic emerging 1st, Islamic Training Institute 2nd, Al-Waleed Comprehensive Islamic Basic School 3rd and Kanda Estate 3&5 JHS 4th position.

The boy’s games ended with Kanda Estate ‘1’ Basic emerging as winners while Al-waleed Comprehensive Islamic Basic School came second.

Kanda 3&5 JHS achieved the third position while Islamic Training Institute ended fourth.

The GIR Development Officers included Ms Rafatau Inusah, Ms Kadija Adams, Ms Anita Atieku and Francis Donkor.

Emmanuel Kalos and Francis Donkor were the referees of the day.

The Coach of the senior national team, the Ghana Eagles, was also around and our humble photographer Mr Chika captured beautiful pics of the day.

Ms Rafatu advised students to take academics seriously and also come out to train when it’s time for rugby training session.

She also told them to keep the values of rugby which is Respect, Discipline, Integrity, solidarity and Teamwork on the field, in their communities, schools and everywhere they find themselves.

Rafatu also said she was happy to see improvements from both boys and girls and therefore urged them to keep on training hard because their future is bright with Rugby.

She also wished them happy holidays.

-Modernghana.com