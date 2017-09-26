Kanda Bongo Man Arrives in Ghana On Thursday

Kanda Bongo Man

Popular Congolese musician Kanda Bongo Man, who is billed to perform at this year’s African Legends Night concert slated for Saturday, September 30, will arrive in Ghana on Thursday morning with members of his band.

He will be welcomed by the organisers of the event – Global Media Alliance – at the airport to the Accra City Hotel, where he will be lodging till he departs from Accra on Sunday after the show.

The Congolese musician is expected to tour some selected radio and television stations to promote the show.

He will also pay a visit to the sponsors of the event to interact with them and also autograph copies of his CDs for the sponsors.

The event which is expected to pull thousands of music lovers to the venue to witness the thrilling performances is anticipated to be a party which will bring together a large number music fans in Ghana, Togo and Ivory Coast.

Kanda Bongo Man, who has millions of followers throughout the world, will be performing at the Banquet Hall of the State House in Accra on Saturday night, and the demand for tickets has overwhelmed the organisers.

The songwriter and record producer will be sharing the stage veteran Ghanaian highlife musicians such as Abrantie Amakye Dede, Daddy Lumba and a few others.

Kanda Bongo Man, whose music has attracted a large following, according to the organisers, has a surprise package for patrons of the event.

The organisers stressed that the event will also create the platform for some of the biggest local artistes to perform.

Kanda Bongo Man last had a show in Ghana in the late 90s, and for him African Legends Night will offer a platform to reconnect with his Ghanaian fans.

By George Clifford Owusu