Kan-Dapaah Visits Togo

Albert Kan Dapaah

Albert Kan-Dapaah, Minister for National Security, on Friday led a high powered government delegation to the Republic of Togo, Border Security Committee (BODSEC) sources told the Ghana News Agency.

The source said the delegation, comprising of security chiefs in Ghana and the Ketu South Municipal Chief Executive were ushered into Togo by Togolese security authorities around mid-day.

Reports say the team from Ghana was on a mediation mission between the Togolese government and the opposition.

Last week, Togolese across the globe staged street protests demanding term limits for presidents.

At a similar protest at Atakpame-Sokode, some few kilometres from the national capital, Lome, two civilians and seven security persons were reportedly killed.

There have been political protests in Togo since 2014 for term limits that will bar President Faure Gnassingbe from seeking another term in office after the constitution was amended for open term of office for presidents.

Meanwhile, a planned ‘mother of all demonstrations’ by the opposition in Lome on Friday did not to take place.

Ghost Town

The Togolese capital, Lome, and its suburbs on Friday became virtually ‘ghost’ towns as residents stayed indoors for fear of the ‘unknown’, following a planned anti-government demonstration.

A ride by the GNA between 7:00am and 9:00am found the capital and Nyekornakpoe, Ahanokofe, Dulasame, Botege-Yi-Zongo and Dekor, famous political hotspots, ‘dry’ of both vehicular and human traffic.

Shops and business centres at the main commercial district (Asigame) in Lome were closed.

There were also no signs of demonstrators anywhere, with the streets also empty except for few commercial motorbike riders plying the streets.

There was, however, widespread presence of heavily armed security personnel patrolling the streets in armoured and other military vehicles, including motorbikes.

The personnel were armed with anti-riot equipment like shields, water cannons, weapons and helmets.

Security personnel were also stationed at road intersections and medians.

At Life and the central security station suburbs, the GNA observed detachments of gerdarmaries receiving instructions from their commanders under trees.

A few residents told the GNA that the citizens were scared of a repeat of the heavy handedness of the security personnel on government’s opponents and demonstrators as witnessed last week.

The motor rider, who assisted the GNA as it toured the various towns, said last week’s demonstrations claimed the life of his friend, one Korsi, who he claimed was shot in the head.

Meanwhile, human and business activities at both ends of the border at Aflao were also slow moving.

GNA