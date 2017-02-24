Kalybos, MzVee, Mama Zimbi, Others Cook For Sick Children

Kalybos, Mzvee, Mama Zimbi and others at Princess Louis Marie Children’s Hospital

Top Ghanaian celebrities like Akumaa Mama Zimbi, Mzvee and Kalybos were among personalities who put smiles on the faces of children at the Princess Louis Marie Children’s Hospital in Accra on Val’s Day.

They took time off their busy schedules to cook for the children, entertain them and also donated to them.

This was part of the 2017 edition of the ‘F14 Val’s CSR Cooking & Donation’ ceremony organised by Abba Investments, in partnership with Wilmar Africa Limited, producers of Frytol and Fortune Rice.

It was a great scene for kids to watch Kalybos, Mama Zimbi, MzVee and Abena Ruthie cook and entertain them.

Kalybos in his usual style got everyone excited as though he was in character in one of his ‘Boys Kasa’ skit, while Mama Zimbi chose to dish out helpful advice to the parents present to help ease the pressure of caring for their sick children.

It was refreshing to see MzVee playing the role of chief server and an emotional motivational speaker at the event with Abena Ruthie, serving as the chief cook.

The hospital management received GH₵5,000, as well as products from Wilmar Africa Limited to support the work of the hospital.

Gideon Kwamla Oyiadzo (Jingles), Operations Director at Abba Investments, said, “The cooking ceremony is to present an opportunity to share in the joy that we are all alive during this Valentine’s season notwithstanding our status in life, health or financial challenges.”

According to him, the programme was partly organised to cheer up parents and the teaching staff while reassuring them that all is well and that there is enough love to share.

Abba Investments is a project management outfit with the ‘F14 Concert’ as one of its key flagship programmes. The ‘F14 Valentine CSR Celebrity Cooking’ was introduced last year to give billed artistes for the ‘F14 Concert’ the opportunity to contribute their quota to the welfare of patients at the Princess Louis Marie Children’s Hospital while they encourage the hard working nurses to do even more.

Princess Louis Marie Children’s Hospital is 90 years old and happens to be the first ever children’s hospital in Ghana. It was built in 1926 to cater for the needs of maternal and child healthcare delivery in the Greater Accra Region.