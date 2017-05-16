Kalusha Tips Starlets

Kalusha Bwalya

Newly-appointed CAF Technical Committee chairman Kalusha Bwalya has tipped Ghana to win the 2017 African Junior Championship in Gabon.

The Zambia legend was enchanted by the ‘complete’ performance displayed by the Black Starlets in their 4-0 win over Cameroon on Sunday.

Captain Eric Ayiah shot the Black Starlets into the lead in the 25th minute courtesy of a pass from Emmanuel Toku who breached the Lions’ defense with ease.

Ibrahim Sulley got the second with another well-taken shot in the 32nd; and two minutes later, he completed his brace with a remarkable calmness after breaking the Lions’ off side trap as he lobbed the ball over on-rushing goalkeeper Boris Junior Essele.

Ayiah completed the route with a stunning angular shot in the 64th minute.

After the match, Bwalya Tweeted: ”#Ghana will go far in this tournament. They looked very complete today. Early days but fantastic football exhibited #TotalU17#AFCONGabon2017.’