Kaka’ Bows In Tears 

Kaka: I don’t feel joy playing soccer anymore & may follow Pirlo into retirement

Football legend Kaka saw his MLS career come to a losing end as Orlando City were defeated by Columbus Crew upon home turf – in a match which is likely to be the last ever in the illustrious career of the Brazilian legend.

A solitary goal from Columbus forward Ola Kamara was enough to separate the sides, following a swift counter attack against the run of play which materialised into a simple tap in.

Former Ballon d’Or holder Kaka was visibly emotional ahead of the first whistle, pictured by cameras taking in the scenes with a solo tear falling down his cheek.

The emotional scene was set for the Brazilian, who has recently admitted the constant pain he feels after matches has led to him falling out of love with the game.

While he is yet to confirm whether he will hang his boots up for good, the Milan legend has admitted the lure of coaching is likely to keep him involved in football.

Orlando started the game the brighter of the two sides, looking to create opening while spurred on by an energetic home crowd.

The 20 minute mark saw a shifting in the gears and the main man himself almost breaking the deadlock.

Cutting in down the right flank, Kaka aimed to pull back a cross for the waiting Dom Dwyer in the box – only for a strong deflection from an opposition defender to send the ball hurtling toward the bottom corner.

Lady luck wasn’t smiling as the effort dashed narrowly wide, though Orlando tails were up and the home side soon threatened once more – Antonio Nocerino going close with two long range efforts before Kaka once more put the opposition on edge with a curling free-kick.

The hosts began the second as brightly as the first, though an inability to put away their chances soon threatened to change the tide of the tie.