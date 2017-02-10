K.K Amoah Heads EOCO

Justice Tsar Yao

An Accra-based lawyer K.K Amoah has been appointed by the President as the new Executive Director of the Economic and Organised Crimes Office (EOCO).

KK, as he is fondly called, is a dyed-in-the-wool detective, who started his policing career from the bottom of the service, rising to the enviable rank of Assistant Commissioner of Police.

During his career in the Ghana Police Service, he served in many parts of the country and handled many critical cases.

His appointment suggests the seriousness with which the President attaches to the work of the office and how much he wants it to cover, given the many suspected cases of economic crimes committed by public officers.

Information reaching DAILY GUIDE suggests that K.K Amoah has already held a meeting with his staff during which he implored them to work hard in the interest of the nation.

His appointment follows the recent dismissal of Justice Tsar Yao by President Nana Akufo-Addo.

Justice Tsar, one of the Deputy Executive Directors of EOCO, was appointed Acting Executive Director to replace Biadela Kweku Mortey Akpadzi, whose post-retirement contract expired.

Justice Tsar’s appointment was confirmed last year but by December he hit the retirement age of 60 following which President John Mahama extended his contract.

The contract attracted public discourse with many questioning the propriety of the action, given the fact President John Mahama had come to the end of his presidency and should not have gone on that path.

Justice Tsar’s handling of former President John Mahama’s alleged Ford Explorer gift from a Burkinabe contractor incurred the displeasure of many Ghanaians who asked whether the agency could really be non-aligned in its judgements.

With the suspected cases of economic crimes against the state, K.K Amoah would especially come under the public radar, as the days elapse.

By A.R. Gomda