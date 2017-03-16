K.B Asante Backs Akufo-Addo On 110 Ministers

K.B Asante

Former diplomatic, KB Asante is calling on Ghanaians to give President Akufo-Addo the benefit of the doubt following his appointment of 50 deputy ministers and four Ministers of State.

In his view, rather than debating on the huge number of ministers, Ghanaians must concentrate on how soon he [Nana] can salvage the socio-economic conditions of the country.

KB Asante’s comment comes on the back of backlash on the Akufo-Addo administration announcement of 54 more appointees to help him accelerate Ghana’s development.

The 67-days old government plans to add 54 more ministers of state and deputies to 56 others it nominated in previous three batches making it 101 ministers.

Critics say the government appears to be simply doling out jobs to loyalists when it should be protecting the public purse as it promised in the 2016 campaign.

Not even the explanation by Minister for Information that government needs more ministers to implement an ambitious development agenda and tackle an economy in shambles has been able to calm nerves down with many describing it as tenuous.

But on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Thursday, KB Asante believes the President might have the right explanation for appointing these ministers.

“He [Akufo-Addo] thought about what he has done so he must make sure his appointee deliver on what he has assigned them to do” he stated.

The only problem, the retired diplomat envisaged is some of the work of the ministers might overlap if their roles are not properly defined.

Conceding that the 101 ministers are many, Mr. KB Asante maintained that President Akufo-Addo should be given the space to prove himself.

-Adomonline