Juventus Plots Pogba Return

Paul Pogba

Juventus are ‘plotting a sensational move to bring Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba back’ to Italy this summer.

The Serie A club have made initial contact with Pogba’s representative, Mino Raiola, and have informed him that they are exploring the possibility of re-signing the midfielder they sold to United for £89million two years ago.

It is understood United may be willing to listen to an offer from Juventus amid Pogba’s fractious relationship with manager Jose Mourinho, which developed towards the back end of last season after the France star was dropped from the side.

Their awkward relationship was emphasised by Mourinho’s comments over the past week regarding the Frenchman’s performances at the World Cup.

Instead of complementing his player, Mourinho took the opportunity to make thinly-veiled suggestions that Pogba needs to up his game to a similar level for United.

He said: ‘I don’t think it’s about us getting the best out of him, it’s about him giving the best he has to give.’

This will not have gone unnoticed by Pogba – who is currently on holiday in LA after helping France win the World Cup – and may make a Juventus return seem all the more tempting.

The logistics of a deal to sign Pogba will not be simple, though, with Juventus short on funds after splashing out in excess of £85million to bring Cristiano Ronaldo to the Allianz Stadium.

However, according to The Mirror, Juventus have conjured up a plan to combat that and are prepared to cash in on Miralem Pjanic, Gonzalo Higuain, Daniele Rugani and Mattia Caldara in a bid to finance the kind of offer that would test United’s resolve.